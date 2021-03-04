U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly makes history as new leader of Illinois Democrats

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly made history on two fronts Wednesday when she was elected chair of the Illinois Democratic Party.
Kelly, whose district includes the south suburbs and Chicago's Southeast Side, is the first woman and the first person of color to lead Illinois' Democrats.
In voting by the 38 members of the Democratic State Central Committee, Kelly defeated Chicago Alderwoman Michelle Harris by a margin of 51.7% to 48.3%. Harris also would have been the first woman and first person of color in the post.
After Wednesday night's vote, Kelly went to social media to give a shout-out to her supporters and call for party unity.
"I'm so excited," she said in a Facebook video. "I want to thank all the people who voted for me and I want to thank all the people I heard from via text, email, Facebook.
"You guys really poured it on, gave me hope. And now I'm going to make you proud. We're going to keep Illinois blue, hopefully make it bluer. And we will need your help to do so."
On Twitter, Kelly wrote:
"Thank you Illinois Democrats together we will move this party forward. Tonight we made history together. We as Democrats are at our best when we have a vigorous debate, and then come together for the betterment of the party and our country."
Kelly was backed by one of Illinois' two Democratic U.S. senators, Dick Durbin, while Harris had the support of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
On Thursday, Kelly posted on Facebook photos of herself with Pritzker and Duckworth, along with this message:
"Hey @jbpritzker and @tammyforoil I am so excited to have you two at the top of the ticket as we look forward to electing Democrats up and down the ballot in Illinois in 2022 #SquadUp!"
Kelly succeeds Michael Madigan, who had been party chair since 1998. Madigan, 78, also was the longest-tenured state legislative leader in U.S. history, serving as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives for all but two years since 1983.
But, the Associated Press reported, Madigan became caught up in a federal bribery investigation, though he has not been charged with a crime. As part of the fallout from the probe, Madigan failed to win reelection as speaker in the current legislative term and he wound up stepping down both from his House seat and the state party post last month.
Kelly was first elected to Congress in 2013. She previously served in the Illinois House and was chief of staff for former Illinois Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias.