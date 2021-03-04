U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly makes history as new leader of Illinois Democrats

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly made history on two fronts Wednesday when she was elected chair of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Kelly, whose district includes the south suburbs and Chicago's Southeast Side, is the first woman and the first person of color to lead Illinois' Democrats.

In voting by the 38 members of the Democratic State Central Committee, Kelly defeated Chicago Alderwoman Michelle Harris by a margin of 51.7% to 48.3%. Harris also would have been the first woman and first person of color in the post.

After Wednesday night's vote, Kelly went to social media to give a shout-out to her supporters and call for party unity.

"I'm so excited," she said in a Facebook video. "I want to thank all the people who voted for me and I want to thank all the people I heard from via text, email, Facebook.

"You guys really poured it on, gave me hope. And now I'm going to make you proud. We're going to keep Illinois blue, hopefully make it bluer. And we will need your help to do so."

On Twitter, Kelly wrote: