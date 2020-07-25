'Unmasked' rally defies school virus rule, Pritzker critique

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Just weeks away from the ringing of the schoolhouse bell, scores of people rallied at the state Capitol Saturday against the state's requirement that schoolchildren must wear face coverings this fall to discourage transmission of the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.

In a state where the numbers of cases of COVID-19 are rising, if not as quickly as they are surging in several other states, the protesters took aim at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's broadside this week that people who forgo face coverings are "the enemy."

"I don't think all this pressure needs to be put on the kids," said Adam Dunn, of Decatur, whose kids are out of school. "They need freedom to go play, have a childhood."

The "Million Unmasked March," which took its name from the social-justice march a quarter-century ago, drew about 250 people, including a stalwart group of counter-demonstrators who periodically let loose their own shouted protests from across the street.

It came a day after Pritzker put four of Illinois' 102 counties on "warning level" status for dangerously increased numbers of COVID-19, which officials traced to "risky behavior" such as large gatherings and out-of-state travel.