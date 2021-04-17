Upcoming end of Indiana legislative session actually just beginning of the end

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said by not officially adjourning for the year on or before April 29, the Legislature’s redistricting committees can more easily meet over the summer, develop a redistricting plan, and hopefully limit the number of days the full General Assembly will need to meet in the fall to evaluate the new maps and vote on advancing them to the governor for enactment.

"This allows us flexibility,” Huston said. "We can get some of this work done in advance so we can be optimally efficient when we do come back.”

In all other respects, it will be like the Legislature did adjourn for the year when lawmakers leave the Statehouse after approving the 2022-23 budget.

The extended session legislation requires the governor to sign or veto measures on the usual timeline, legislator pay will switch to out-of-session rates, most new laws still take effect July 1, the State Budget Committee and interim study committees will hold their usual post-session meetings, and lawmakers will be permitted to fundraise beginning April 29 instead of having to wait until after the official adjournment date.