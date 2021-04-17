 Skip to main content
Upcoming end of Indiana legislative session actually just beginning of the end
General Assembly

When the Indiana General Assembly ends its regular annual session after adopting a new state budget Wednesday or Thursday it won’t be adjourning for the remainder of the year as it usually does.

Due to COVID-19 delays at the U.S. Census Bureau, Hoosier lawmakers have yet to begin the once-a-decade process of redrawing the boundaries of Indiana’s nine congressional districts, 50 state Senate districts and 100 state House districts to restore a roughly equal number of residents in each type of district after accounting for population shifts.

The Census Bureau has said the necessary population data won’t be available to states until August or September.

As a result, the Legislature has no choice but to return to the Statehouse later this year to complete the redistricting process ahead of the 2022 elections.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he would call a special legislative session to deal with redistricting.

But GOP legislative leaders have devised an alternative plan after battling with the governor most of this year over the ability of the General Assembly to convene itself without the governor’s consent during statewide emergencies.

House Enrolled Act 1372, approved Thursday by both the House and Senate, shifts the statutory adjournment deadline for the General Assembly from April 29 to Nov. 15 — for this year only.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said by not officially adjourning for the year on or before April 29, the Legislature’s redistricting committees can more easily meet over the summer, develop a redistricting plan, and hopefully limit the number of days the full General Assembly will need to meet in the fall to evaluate the new maps and vote on advancing them to the governor for enactment.

"This allows us flexibility,” Huston said. "We can get some of this work done in advance so we can be optimally efficient when we do come back.”

In all other respects, it will be like the Legislature did adjourn for the year when lawmakers leave the Statehouse after approving the 2022-23 budget.

The extended session legislation requires the governor to sign or veto measures on the usual timeline, legislator pay will switch to out-of-session rates, most new laws still take effect July 1, the State Budget Committee and interim study committees will hold their usual post-session meetings, and lawmakers will be permitted to fundraise beginning April 29 instead of having to wait until after the official adjournment date.

Huston insisted even though the General Assembly technically will be in session until the maps are approved, and lawmakers actually adjourn for the year, he said it would take "extraordinary circumstances" for the Legislature to return to the Statehouse for anything other than redistricting.

