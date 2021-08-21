WATCH NOW: Horseshoe Casino parent company launches Caesars Sportsbook app

"We understand that we need to be nimble, we need to give bettors what they want in terms of depth of odds and breadth of sports, and we need to make our app easy and fun to navigate. But beyond that, we want to treat every Caesars Sportsbook player like a Caesar. And that means generous offers and a way to earn through Caesars Rewards."

The Caesars Sportsbook mobile application can be downloaded at no cost through the caesars.com/sportsbook website. First-time users have the opportunity to place their first bet — up to $5,000 — risk-free.

Sports fans who prefer to wager in person still can visit the Horseshoe Casino where the sportsbook on the gaming floor is being rebranded to match the national Caesars Sportsbook advertising campaign that features JB Smoove as Caesar and Patton Oswalt as Carl, one of Caesar's biggest fans who already is playing on Caesars Sportsbook and earning Caesars Rewards.

"We are excited to launch our new comprehensive marketing campaign for Caesars Sportsbook," said Tom Reeg, Caesars Entertainment CEO. "Caesars Sportsbook also brings players into an empire of play where, win or lose, every wager gives them more through our award-winning Caesars Rewards."