Watch now: If Roe v. Wade is challenged, what will be the impact on Illinois?

After all, the Catholic Church has always taught that life begins at conception, he said.

“One of the reasons Roe v. Wade needs reviewed, is even proponents of abortion recognize it's not a well-written decision,” Paprocki said. “The court said (at the time) that we need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins, but that is the question. They sidestepped the question and said they're just not going to answer it.”

Because of that, he said, it leaves the possibility of regulation open, such as when a fetus is viable. That is widely accepted as during the third trimester, though in practice it has usually been interpreted to allow abortion at any point in the pregnancy.

“Where do you draw the line?” Paprocki said. “The Catholic Church would argue conception (is where to draw it), but even 15 weeks would be an improvement on what we currently have.”

In 1992, the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey was decided by the Supreme Court in favor of fewer regulations, not more, Paprocki said, and that was disappointing, but with the current makeup of the court, the possibility exists that some regulation will be instituted.

“I am hopeful the court will take a good look at this,” he said, “but it's a bit of a roll of the dice. You don't know how the justices are going to rule.”