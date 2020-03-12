Holcomb limits gatherings of more than 250 people; state to grant 20-day school waivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new preventive measures Thursday afternoon to address the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
A total 12 confirmed cases have been reported across the state as of noon Thursday in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Marion, Noble and St. Joseph counties.
Dozens of university campuses across the state have enacted modified online learning operations. Three central Indiana school corporations are implementing eLearning.
"This is a time when we must do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect our most vulnerable populations and reduce their potential to acquire or spread this virus,” Holcomb said. “While some actions are drastic, now, not later, is the time to act.”
The governor's guidance includes that:
- Non-essential gatherings will be limited to no more than 250 people in areas such as cafeterias, churches, stadiums, meetings and conference rooms.
- School corporations will be granted a 20-day waiver of their required 180 instructional days. These days can be used non-consecutively, as needed.
- The state is encouraging schools to plan remote learning plans. The Indiana Department of Education is expected to issue further guidance as early as Friday.
- Child care and adult daycare providers are encouraged to temporarily suspend operations in consultation with Family and Social Services and the Indiana State Department of Health.
- Nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors, denying access to minors, those who have traveled internationally within the last two weeks, have been in contact with someone carrying a respiratory illness, or are displaying signs of illness.
- The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended facility visitation statewide.
- Those 60 years or those with a known underlying health condition should limit public exposure, relying on friends or family to provide food and other essential items.
Holcomb's action Thursday also extends to a suspension of all non-essential out-of-state and international travel for the next 45 days for all state employees.
“I fully expect there will be additional actions warranted in the coming days,” Holcomb said. “Just as we have since the beginning of the year, we are working with partners at all levels to secure all necessary resources for any escalation of this virus.”
More information on the state's response to COVID-19 is available online at on.in.gov/COVID19.