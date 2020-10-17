Holocaust survivor Eva Kor to be honored with Indiana mural

INDIANAPOLIS — Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate Eva Mozes Kor who died last year at the age of 85 will be honored with a mural in Indianapolis.

The 53-foot-tall portrait of Kor is expected to be completed by the end of November, the Indianapolis Star reported. It will be painted on the side of the 500 Festival Building in the city's downtown. Kor will take her place alongside other local legends, including Reggie Miller, Kurt Vonnegut and Mari Evans, who also have murals in the city.

"She stood 4'9" in real life," said Ted Green, a documentary filmmaker who followed Kor for years and helped commission the mural, "but she was a giant."

Earlier this month, Kor's son, Alex, alongside artist Pamela Bliss, painted the first strokes of what will be an image of Kor, smiling and flashing a peace sign, with her signature message, "hope, healing, and forgiveness."

"This is my effort, along with so many other people, to kind of extend my mom's legacy," her son said. "Quite frankly, with the social unrest we've had here in the United States, particularly in downtown Indianapolis, I hope my mom's mural is a beacon of light."