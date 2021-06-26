Hoosiers urged to remove bird feeders as illness spreads among Indiana avians

In the wake of a neurological disease sweeping through populations of Indiana songbirds, Hoosiers are being urged to remove bird feeders to prevent the spread of illness.

Lake and Newton counties are among the 15 counties statewide that have reported sick and dying songbirds, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said. The other counties include Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Marion, Monroe, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley.

Wildlife officials said that infected birds show signs of neurological problems, as well as swelling of the eyes and a crusty discharge. Currently, the DNR is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is causing the illness and death.

The DNR said that blue jays, American robins, common grackles, northern cardinals, European starlings and more have been affected by this mysterious fatal illness.

So far, the several samples from the birds have tested negative for avian influenza and West Nile virus. The final results from the lab tests are still pending.