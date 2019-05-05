How to get pregnant women off drugs? Indiana looks to Seattle

Jules grew up in a home that often didn't have electricity, water or heat.

TERRE HAUTE — As a public health professor, Jack Turman has done research in some of the poo…

The Valparaiso couple arrived at the hospital, the woman already in labor. A staff member wh…

About the series

After discovering that Indiana investigates families for child abuse and neglect at a higher rate than almost any other state, Times reporter Giles Bruce set out to discover why.

Over the past six months, Bruce dug into state and national child welfare data, interviewed experts on child abuse and neglect, and traveled around the state and country to find out why so many families are caught up in Indiana's child protective services system, and to learn how to better support them so they raise healthy children.

Bruce produced this project with the help of a data journalism fellowship from the USC Center for Health Journalism. The fellowship provided mentoring on how to find, process and visualize data, as well as financial support.

Coming soon: The Times explores other solutions for reducing Indiana's high rates of child abuse and neglect.