Illinois Democrats OK new legislative maps over criticism

Illinois Democrats have not yet voted on new congressional district boundaries, but with the state losing a congressional seat due to population loss, they are expected to eliminate a GOP-held district and try to make other districts more friendly to Democrats. Illinois is one of the few states where Democrats fully control the redistricting process, and it will play a key role in Democrats' efforts to keep the U.S. House majority next year. The party's approach to state legislative map-making — barreling ahead even amid opposition from typical allies — suggests they will be equally aggressive with congressional boundaries.

Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, a Democrat from Cicero who leads the House Redistricting Committee, said the new legislative boundaries "better reflect the data we recently received from the U.S. Census and ensure communities are represented by the people of their choice."

Republicans blasted Democrats, saying hastily called and sparsely attended public hearings held over the past week were a sham because boundaries were already being drawn in a secret, Democrat-controlled process.

Witnesses who testified at those hearings urged Democrats to post proposed maps and give the public as much as 30 days — or more — to weigh in before a vote is taken.