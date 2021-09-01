Illinois Senate passes energy deal governor says falls short

Union and business groups have expressed concerns about the loss of jobs and the reliability of the electric grid while some consumers groups worry about rate hikes. Meanwhile, environmentalists say Illinois, which relies heavily on nuclear energy and has more reactors than any other state, needs to do more to cut pollution.

"We are out of time to say that we'll solve this problem of our state's biggest polluter later," Juliana Pino of the the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization said during a Tuesday evening Senate committee hearing. "Our climate doesn't have time and the families of those affected by the plant's pollution don't have time."

The latest plan keeps many ideas from previous discussions.

It includes roughly $700 million in state subsidies to bail out three nuclear plants, provisions aimed at expanding renewable energy sources like solar and wind and more ethics and accountability measures. That includes an investigation of how rates were used in connection with a ComEd bribery scandal that led to charges against multiple people and implicated former House Speaker Michael Madigan.