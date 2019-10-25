CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has ruled that high school cross-country runners idled by a Chicago teachers' strike won't be able to participate in a state-qualifying meet Saturday.
Judge Eve M. Reilly issued her order late Friday, a day after athletes from Jones College Prep filed a lawsuit. It sought to lift an Illinois High School Association prohibition on their participation in sectional competition before the state finals Nov. 9.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that about 100 students attended the hearing.
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union walked out Oct. 17 but continue negotiating with the nation's third-largest school district over issues such as class sizes and staffing.
The IHSA won't allow students not attending class to participate in a state series unless it started before the strike began. The runners argue a qualifying Oct. 16 meet — a day before the walkout — should count as part of the series.
In football, highly-ranked Simeon Career Academy will be able to play in the state playoffs if the strike ends by next week.
The IHSA agreed to waive a rule for Simeon and two other Chicago high schools requiring them to have played eight games this season. One Simeon opponent called off a scheduled game, leaving Simeon at 6-1. It's ranked third in the state in Class 6A.
But the IHSA refused to grant a waiver to a rule that teams not in school for seven or more days must have three separate days of practice before competing. So, the strike would have to end by Wednesday to give the schools the required practice time before the first round of the state playoffs Nov. 2.