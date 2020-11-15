Cook County Jail temporarily suspends in-person visitation

Effective Monday, the Cook County Department of Corrections (CCDOC) is temporarily suspending in-person visits at Cook County Jail.

The decision comes after COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Cook County and Chicago, the CCDOC said in a news release Sunday.

Video visitation will continue, and in-person visits will begin again when it is safe to do so, the CCDOC said.

The decision comes after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged residents Thursday to restrict social gatherings to 10 people or less while announcing a new stay-at-home advistory.

The city's limit on social gatherings, along with the advisory, which urges residents to go out only for the essentials, go into effect Monday.

Currently, the positivity rate in Chicago, based on a seven-day rolling average, is 15.7%. Last week, it was 12.3%, according to data published Saturday on the city's COVID-19 dashboard.