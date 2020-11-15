 Skip to main content
Cook County Jail temporarily suspends in-person visitation
alert urgent

Cook County Jail temporarily suspends in-person visitation

Virus Outbreak Cook County Jail

Nurses and community faith leaders participate in a protest outside the Cook County Jail in Chicago on April 10.

 Associated Press

Effective Monday, the Cook County Department of Corrections (CCDOC) is temporarily suspending in-person visits at Cook County Jail. 

The decision comes after COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Cook County and Chicago, the CCDOC said in a news release Sunday. 

Video visitation will continue, and in-person visits will begin again when it is safe to do so, the CCDOC said.

The decision comes after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged residents Thursday to restrict social gatherings to 10 people or less while announcing a new stay-at-home advistory

The city's limit on social gatherings, along with the advisory, which urges residents to go out only for the essentials, go into effect Monday. 

Currently, the positivity rate in Chicago, based on a seven-day rolling average, is 15.7%. Last week, it was 12.3%, according to data published Saturday on the city's COVID-19 dashboard.

In suburban Cook County, positivity rates were at 15.2% last week, according to data updated Friday by the Cook County Department of Public Health.

"While CCDOC has had great success containing the virus, given the strong encouragement by state and local health officials to promote staying at home and the current test positivity rates in the community, this temporary modification will help protect the health and safety of staff and detainees," CCDOC said.

In June, Cook County Jail resumed in-person visitation by utilizing outdoor, socially distanced environments and screening visitors. According to the CCDOC, Cook County Jail was one of the first jails to resume in-person visits.

Staff in the jail, in collaboration with Cermak Health Services, are continuing to fight the coronavirus through social distancing, limited movement and "aggressive" testing protocols, according to a news release. 

For more information on visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.cookcountysheriff.org/ccdoc-visitors/.

