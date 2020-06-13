Father, son team up on bagpipes for COVID-19 relief

"That went over really well. The neighbors really appreciated that," Damon McParland said. "We did a few more like that, for friends who couldn't leave their houses for various reasons."

It eventually led to the two teaming with the COVID-19 Response Fund. While the duo only charges $25 per gig, it solicits funds — there's a bagpipe case open with a sign reading "Pay the Piper" — at each gathering.

"It's out of the ordinary for a lot of people," admitted Aidan McParland, who graduated from Springfield High School. "They probably only ever heard bagpipes at St. Patrick's Day, so it's a new experience for them. With the quarantine, where every day runs into the next one, it's something to break up the pattern.

"A lot of them are curious how the bagpipes work. They'll ask about that afterwards. It's something pretty unique and fun to share with people."

UnitedWePipe doesn't offer up a staid show. The two interject movie themes, like "Star Wars" and even re-enact the "piper down" scene from the movie "So I Married An Axe Murderer."

One of the show's highlights is Aidan playing AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."