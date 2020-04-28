Illinois governor: Stay-home lawsuit a 'stunt,' should be overturned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The statewide stay-at-home order aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus remains in place through May 30, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday, despite a southern Illinois judge's ruling that the Democrat exceeded his authority with the executive decree.

The Illinois attorney general filed an intention to appeal Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney's ruling on Monday that the order violates civil liberties. The ruling was on behalf of Republican Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia but it opens the door for more challenges.

"This rule only applies to one person because it was only ever about one person," Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing. "This was a political stunt designed so that the representative can see his name in headlines, and unfortunately he has briefly been successful in that most callous of feats."

Rep. John Cabello, a Republican from Machesney Park, said Tuesday that he plans to file a similar lawsuit but that his will benefit everyone in the state.

The Rockford police detective said he believes people can take necessary precautions and live safely without government interference.

"I want to see everyone get back to a normal, American way of life," Cabello said.