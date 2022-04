Illinois State Police car struck, trooper injured while assisting motorist

An Illinois State Police Trooper sustained injuries after his parked squad car was hit on Interstate 94 on Sunday evening.

The trooper was assigned to the District Chicago Anti Violence Detail and was assisting a stopped motorist on the right shoulder of the road along the southbound lane of I-94 near 138th Street. The trooper had his emergency lights activated. Just before 7 p.m., a Gold Chevrolet veered off the road and struck the driver's side of the fully marked squad car.

Illinois State Police said the trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet was a 73-year-old woman named Lillie Nelson. Nelson, of Dolton, Illinois, has been charged with a number of violations, including operation of an uninsured motor vehicle causing bodily harm, passing a vehicle that is on the shoulder of the road and violation of Scott's Law, according to police.

A violation of Scott's Law is a business offense, which results in a fine and driver's license suspension if someone is injured, police said.

"So far this year, there have been 10 ISP squad cars struck in relation to Scott’s Law and five Troopers have sustained injuries from Scott’s Law-related crashes," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the 'Move Over' law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over."

