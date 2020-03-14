Illinois virus cases climb to 64; Chicago changes some polling places

CHICAGO — The number of Illinois coronavirus cases rose to 64 from 46 as residents with the illness emerged in central and southern regions of the state, officials said Saturday.

The mayor of Chicago, meanwhile, urged political candidates to avoid face-to-face campaigning as part of virus prevention while polling places in some communities were changed from senior housing centers ahead of the primary election Tuesday.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state health department, said the number of Illinois cases should "increase dramatically" as results come in from private labs.

"It is vitally important that we implement social distancing measures, such as staying home and canceling large events," Ezike said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker appeared annoyed with St. Patrick's Day party crowds in Chicago.

"If you are young and healthy, listen up: We need you to follow social distancing, too," he said.

But Kyle Thomas, a nurse from Colorado, said he wasn't ready to put his life on hold. He had planned the trip months ago.

"I'm being careful. I've got my hand sanitizer, and I'm washing my hands," Thomas told the Chicago Sun-Times. "So much has already been canceled and we might be overreacting."

