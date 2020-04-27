Judge rules Illinois stay-at-home order an overreach

Illinois' prison population has been reduced by about 1,300 inmates, Pritzker said Monday during his daily coronavirus news conference. He said that includes commutations and those included in his order but didn't specify a timeline or a detailed breakdown. He said he would gladly provide the necessary numbers and his spokeswoman suggested contacting IDOC for the information.

But in response to an Associated Press public records request for the names of inmates released because of the pandemic, IDOC provided a link to an online document showing all inmates released since March 1. The list of roughly 3,900 inmates doesn't include the reasons for their release.

An IDOC spokeswoman didn't return a message seeking comment Monday.

There have been coronavirus outbreaks at the state's correctional facilities. State data show 153 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, with the vast majority at Stateville Correction Center in Crest Hill, where there have been 10 deaths. Overall, 147 corrections employees have also tested positive, with 74 at Stateville.