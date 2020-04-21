Pritzker says Illinois won't hit COVID-19 peak until mid-May

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday said the state wouldn't hit its highest level of COVID-19 cases until mid-May, weeks after originally projected, throwing into question whether the Democrat will extend his stay-at-home order past April 30.

Pritzker wouldn't discuss the data he's using in adjusting the projected peak date, which had been predicted for the latter part of this month. But he said people are abiding by social-distancing rules, slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

"We will be making some changes to the stay-at-home order as it is, but it is true that it is working, so to ... remove it entirely is to simply open everything back up to infection," Pritzker said.

The Democrat's stay-at-home directive, which urges residents not to leave the house for reasons other than reporting to an essential job or for groceries or medical reasons, is a month old. Last Friday, Pritzker announced that schools, empty since March 17, would continue with remote learning through the semester.

There were 1,551 additional cases reported Tuesday, according to Dr. Ngoze Ezike, the state public health director, with 119 more deaths, including two more detainees at the Cook County Jail. Recorded COVID-19 cases in Illinois now total 33,059, with 1,468 deaths.