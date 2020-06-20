Indiana asks high court to review birth certificate ruling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana's attorney general's office is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court's ruling that sided with a gay married couple who challenged the state's birth records law.

The petition, filed June 15, comes after the appeals court ruled in January that same-sex couples should have the same rights as other couples to be named as parents on birth certificates without having to go through the expense of an adoption process.

The Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed a lower court's ruling and sided with Ashlee and Ruby Henderson of Lafayette by finding that the state should recognize the couple's children as their own.

Tom Fisher, solicitor general for Indiana, said in the state's petition with the high court that the lower courts misinterpreted the intent of Indiana's laws surrounding paternity and parental rights by extending presumption that a husband is the biological parent – "in absence of contrary evidence" – to the wife of a biological mother, the Journal & Courier reported.

The Hendersons' Indianapolis-based attorney, Karen Celestino-Horseman, expressed disappointment that "Indiana continues to fight against families headed by same-sex spouses."