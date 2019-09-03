Indiana has some of the most underprivileged kids in the country.
That's according to a recent study by the personal finance website WalletHub that ranked the state ninth worst on the welfare of its children, considering a variety of measures related to health and well-being.
"Addressing the social determinants of health in the community that the children attend school and live in is key: updated schools, safe neighborhoods, clean parks and playgrounds, local grocery stores, access to health care services," said Dr. Janet Seabrook, CEO of Community Healthnet, which has health centers in Gary, Hammond and Merrillville.
Indiana scored poorest on its share of maltreated children (second), share of children with unaffordable medical bills (third), share of children in foster care (fourth), infant mortality rate (eighth), and young children not enrolled in school (ninth).
The state did best on its rate of unaccompanied youth (46th), public high school graduated rate among economically disadvantaged students (39th), children in renter vs. owner households (36th), quality of the public school system (28th) and child food-insecurity rate (27th).
"It's the social drivers of health," said Beth Wrobel, CEO of HealthLinc, whose clinic locations include Valparaiso, East Chicago and Michigan City. "We start with those before we can talk about their diabetes. If they don't have a safe place to live ... We want you to walk, take your meds. If they're on insulin and don't have a good place to put it in the refrigerator we might as well not give them the insulin."
She said her health centers recently handed out school supplies, and kids were most excited to get socks; at a giveaway on Christmas, children took hats and gloves over toys. At one event, HealthLinc passed out hot dogs. Wrobel recalled one kid saying, '"Could I have a second one? This is the night during the week I can't eat because we're out of food by now.'"
She said remedies include making sure women get health care as early in their pregnancies as possible, and mentoring programs, like the Lunch Buddies initiative in Valparaiso.
Many of these trends aren't unique to Indiana.
"Unfortunately the U.S. has the seventh-highest child-poverty rate among economically developed countries," said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub. "Moreover, the cost of maltreatment reaches about $80 billion a year.
"This is an alarming statistic, and the issue of underprivileged children exists in each state. However, some states are better than others at addressing the problem, and there are some efficient programs in place to help disadvantaged children and families improve their quality of life."
Jack Turman, a professor of public health at Indiana University, said some ways in place to address these issues in Indiana include home-visitation programs, as well as an initiative he's involved with that provides health education, advocacy training and free food and cooking classes at housing complexes in parts of the state with high infant death rates.
He said other solutions include expanding access to high quality child care, improving financial literacy and increasing the earned-income tax credit.
"To get at the root of these complex problems, you have to get out into the neighborhood, you have to build leaders from within these communities to really affect the change," he said.