 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery
alert urgent

Indiana lawmakers delay session on abortion, tax refund

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS — Top Indiana lawmakers are delaying until late July the start of a special legislative session during which they are expected to consider tougher anti-abortion laws following U.S. Supreme Court's decision ending the constitutional right to abortion.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb called last week for a special session beginning July 6 to take up a tax refund proposal. But when the Supreme Court issued its abortion ruling days later, Republican legislative leaders said lawmakers would also debate anti-abortion measures.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature announced Wednesday that lawmakers would convene starting July 25 to allow sufficient preparation time.

"Logistically, July 25 was the date that worked best to try to get as many members back here as possible," said Erin Wittern, the spokeswoman for House Speaker Todd Huston.

This year's regular legislative session ended in March. State law allows legislators to consider any issues during a special session lasting up to 40 days.

People are also reading…

Lawmakers could meet until Aug. 14 unless Holcomb amends the starting date.

"I am pleased that the House and Senate will return on July 25 for the special session that begins July 6," Holcomb said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to protect life and return $1 billion back to Hoosier taxpayers during the time of economic strain."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Period app safety: Call for federal data privacy legislation heightens in wake of Roe v. Wade overturn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts