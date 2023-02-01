Indiana public health program boost clears legislative panel

Indianapolis police say a man was shot and critically wounded Sunday during an exchange of gunfire with officers. The shooting occurred about 13 hours after officers began looking for a man who allegedly fired at least one shot a woman early Sunday, striking her vehicle. Officers found the suspect Sunday afternoon and tried to detain him but he got into a vehicle and fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit that ended with a crash. Police say the suspect and another man fled on foot from the suspect’s vehicle before one of them fired shots at the pursuing officers. Three officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who police said was hospitalized in critical condition.