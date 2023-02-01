 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana public health program boost clears legislative panel

The Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana governor's proposal for a broad expansion of county-level public health programs won its first endorsement from state legislators on Wednesday.

The state Senate's health committee voted 12-0 in support of a bill laying out the responsibilities that local health departments would have if county officials accept a major increase in state funding being sought by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, several medical organizations and business groups urged lawmakers to support the plan, pointing to Indiana's poor national rankings in areas such as smoking, obesity and life expectancy.

The governor's plan would direct $100 million in the next state budget year and $200 million in the following year toward boosting Indiana's county public health department funding from its current 45th national ranking. The state now directs about $7 million a year to county health departments, which are now primarily funded by local taxes.

While county officials would have the option of accepting the money and expanding services, some opponents with grievances over government-ordered COVID-19 precautions told the committee they feared the plan would result in the state health department gaining more authority.

Lawmakers might not decide until April how much state money will be directed toward Holcomb's proposal.

