Indiana schools get incentive to require classroom masks

The coronavirus risk ratings updated weekly by the Indiana State Health Department now put nearly all counties in the higher risk categories for COVID-19 spread as severe illnesses are straining hospitals at levels months earlier than last winter’s surge.

Those updated ratings placed 13 of Indiana’s 92 counties in highest-risk red category, with 75 counties with the next-highest orange rating. Only four counties were in the lower-level yellow category. A month ago, just one county was listed as red and 62 had the lowest-level yellow and blue ratings as the highly contagious delta variant was hitting the state.

Holcomb remained firm against reinstating the statewide mask mandate that expired in April, saying it was “loud and clear” that the public wanted local officials in control of such actions.

New state rules issued Wednesday allow schools to let students deemed as close contacts with someone infected with COVID-19 to remain in school “if all adults and students in the classroom correctly and consistently wear well-fitting masks the entire time, during the educational school day.” Students would have to quarantine only if they developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Several school boards around the state have faced vocal — and sometimes misleading — opposition to mask requirements.