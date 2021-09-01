Indiana to receive 1st Afghan refugees as early as this week

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the operation is federally funded and comes at no cost to the state.

“These are the same folks who, for decades, have assisted and aided us on a very dangerous terrain,” Holcomb said during a news conference Wednesday. “We need to be there for folks who were there for us. Period.”

Asked what the state is doing to ensure the safety of the surrounding community, the Republican governor said he would remain “transparent” throughout the process to ensure Hoosiers are comfortable.

Lyles said the National Guard has heightened security around the camp and that the refugees were being vetted through a “multidimensional” process that involves various governmental agencies.

The screening begins when they leave Afghanistan, continues when they land in the U.S. and again when they arrive at Camp Atterbury.

“As far as the evacuees presenting a risk to the surrounding community, that risk has been all but eliminated by the vetting process,” Lyles said. “We know who’s coming to Camp Atterbury.”

The refugees will also be required to take COVID-19 tests before and during their arrival at Camp Atterbury, Lyles said. He added that any who test positive will be quarantined.