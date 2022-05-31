Indiana utility regulator quitting to become business tax lobbyist

One of the five commissioners responsible for ensuring Indiana utilities provide Hoosiers safe, reliable and affordable service is leaving his post to become a lobbyist for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
David Ober, a Purdue University Northwest graduate first appointed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in 2018 by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, is set to resign as an IURC commissioner June 22, according to the governor's office.
He'll then begin working for the state's top business organization as vice president of taxation and public finance, tasked with promoting tax policies favored by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce to members of the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Ober previously served as a Republican member of the Indiana House from 2012 to 2018 representing five counties in the Fort Wayne area.
"David is one of the most intellectually curious and thorough individuals I’ve ever come across in the public policy and rule making arena. Couple that with his firsthand knowledge of the General Assembly and experience with state fiscal matters and he is an ideal fit for this role," said Kevin Brinegar, chamber president.
"We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him on board to lead our efforts to further enhance the state’s business tax climate."
Ober said he's eager to continue the work of his retiring chamber predecessor, Bill Waltz, by building on the chamber's reputation with Hoosier policymakers.
"The Indiana chamber leadership and public policy team has some of the best minds working to shape the future of commerce and the economic environment in our state," Ober said.
The governor's office is soliciting applications through June 30 from individuals interested in taking over Ober's $134,000 a year position at the IURC.
More information about the vacancy and the application are available online by searching "
IURC Nominating Committee."
