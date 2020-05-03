Indiana woman who beat the odds in COVID-19 battle leaves hospital

Trueblood, a critical care lung specialist, had told Hall’s family she likely would die from the coronavirus.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anyone with acute respiratory distress syndrome this bad who went on and survived it,” he said Tuesday afternoon.

At the darkest moment, he leveled with Ronnie Sue Robinson around midnight about the reality of her mom’s dire condition. “I don’t see how we are going to get her through the night,” he said.

Hall was alive at daybreak, and the medical team continued to try — everything — to save her, including several experimental drugs and turning her face-down, once for two days straight.

“We used all the tricks, everything we could think to do,” he said. “We paralyzed her at one point. We bought her time. And mostly, we didn’t give up.”

There always was a glimmer of hope, and also an agreement with Hall’s family to not take futile measures to save her.

Every time her condition worsened, every time a new drug didn’t work, each time her oxygen levels would plummet — sometimes to 70 percent with the vent going full bore — Hall “would always hang on, sometimes by just a thread.”