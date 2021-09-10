Heard the word about the birds? Hoosiers get green light to reinstall feeders

Hoosier bird enthusiasts can rejoice in once again feeding their feathered friends after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources released some suet news regarding the avian outbreak.

On Friday, the DNR announced that residents in all Indiana counties can resume feeding birds.

Earlier this summer, the DNR recommended a moratorium across the entire state against feeding birds after a fatal illness swept through the avian populations.

Taking away feeders over the summer helped the birds socially distance to slow the spread of the disease, the DNR said.

During this time, biologists identified more than 750 possible cases in 76 Indiana counties where avian creatures suffered symptoms including crusty eyes, eye discharge and neurological issues.

The DNR voiced its gratitude to Indiana bird lovers, stating, "The actions of many Hoosiers significantly helped the DNR’s work related to the disease outbreak."

"By taking down their feeders and submitting more than 4,300 reports, residents enabled DNR staff track the disease, detect regional differences, and provide updated recommendations for feeding birds," officials said in a news release. "The DNR appreciates the efforts and actions of Hoosiers statewide."