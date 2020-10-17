Indiana recognized as leader in computer science education

Indiana is receiving recognition for the second consecutive year as a leader in computer science education.

A new report created by nonprofit Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance puts Indiana among only five states to meet and implement policies set by Code.org's Advocacy Coalition and recognizes the state as one of only two to require that all elementary education preservice teachers have an understanding of fundamental computer science concepts.

The 2020 State of Computer Science Education report highlights Indiana's adoption of the comprehensive computer science education plan, with changes in teacher certification, standard alignment between K-8 and high school instruction and funding dedicated to professional development.

"Year after year, Indiana continues to prioritize educational opportunities for students in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a news release. "The 2020 State of Computer Science Education report praises the well-rounded and robust instruction our students continue to receive, and I am grateful for the commitment to academic excellence from our students, school administrators and classroom educators."