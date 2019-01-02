RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana regulators are seeking a more than $12,000 fine against a Texas trucking company accused of causing a fish kill in eastern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management recently issued a notice of violation against MOB Carriers, Euless, Texas, which does business as TX Loadrunners.
The agency proposes that the company pay a $12,500 civil penalty for the fish kill.
IDEM says a truck overturned along Interstate 70 in June, spilling about 1,000 gallons of a cosmetic ingredient used in shampoos, shower gels and foam baths. The spill killed more than 40,000 fish, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
That substance impacted about four miles of a creek with what IDEM called "significant foaming."
— Associated Press