Investigators expand social media search for profile believed to be connected to Delphi murders

DELPHI — Indiana State Police detectives investigating the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi are expanding their search for information about a social media profile called anthony_shots.
In December, State Police said the profile has been used from 2016 to 2017 "on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram." Detectives are now expanding that list to a social media application called Yellow, currently known as Yubo. Created in France,
Yubo is a video livestreaming app advertised as a way to meet people with similar interests.
Detectives with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police came across the anthony_shots profile during their investigation of the slayings of the young girls near the Monon High Bridge Trail, located outside their hometown of Delphi. Williams, 13, and German, 14, were found slain in a wooded area approximately a half a mile away from the bridge, a day after they vanished during a hiking trip
"The fictitious anthony_shots profile used images of a known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars," Indiana State Police said in a press release. "The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them."
Police identified the man in the images as a known male model who is not a person of interest in the investigation. Detectives want information about the person who created the anthony_shots profile and his activities online.
Detectives are asking the public to come forward if they met with, tried to meet with or communicated with anthony_shots. Those with information can contact law enforcement by emailing
abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or calling 765-822-3535.
