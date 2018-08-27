Subscribe for 33¢ / day
IU Health LaPorte Hospital (copy)
Buy Now

The former IU Health LaPorte Hospital is shown. 

 Stan Maddux, The Times

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's largest health system has decided to revise its dress code policy to reflect the desires of the many millennials on staff.

The Indianapolis Star reports that Indiana University Health has updated its dress code to allow nurses and other staff to show their tattoos and to have non-natural hair colors for the first time. The changes also include allowing employees to choose their socks and sport logos on their shoes.

Hospital system officials say the move reflects the organization's value of "messaging authenticity" and trusting employees to make their own decisions about their demeanor.

Rue Dooley is an adviser with the Society for Human Resource Management. Dooley says about a third of Americans between 18 and 35 have at least one tattoo.

