Indiana Moms Demand Action, along with Students Demand Action, plans to gather Wednesday for its annual advocacy day in Indianapolis.
Founded in 2012 in Indiana, Moms Demand Action advocates for gun safety legislation across the U.S. It is part of the Everytown for Gun Safety coalition.
At 10 a.m. eastern time Wednesday, Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts, various state senators and representatives, and volunteers will meet at the statehouse for a rally.
"This year, Moms Demand Action celebrates 10 years of life-saving action when it comes to protecting our families and communities from gun violence," the organization said. "Shannon Watts founded Moms Demand Action from her kitchen counter in Indiana in the wake of the Sandy Hook elementary school and quickly partnered with parents in Indiana and across the country to create a national movement, with chapters in every state, made up of thousands of volunteers, many of whom are now sitting in elected office."