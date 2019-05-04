SCHERERVILLE — The recently concluded Indiana General Assembly can’t compete with last year’s legislature for drama.
Dan Carden, who has covered the Statehouse for The Times for the last decade, ranks the 2019 session as “tranquil,” compared to the 2018 body that couldn’t finish its work on time and had to be called into a special session by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Carden told members of the Lake County Advancement Committee at a noon luncheon at Teibel’s Family Restaurant this legislative group finished five days ahead of schedule. “There were no major blowups,” Carden said.
While that makes for less excitement, Carden said the legislature was not without its accomplishments.
He said the Republican super majority passed a bill allowing a judge to increase the prison term of persons who commit crimes out of hatred of a victim’s race, religious beliefs or lifestyle. “It was something the governor wanted to get done,” Carden said.
He noted legislative Democrats complained the new law was the product of a closed-door caucus where the public was shut out. He said that raised a lot of ire among Democrats who were unable to insert language that would have protected a number of people whose beliefs and lifestyles make them targets of hate crimes.
“From a reporter’s perspective, you want to see them debate this in public so your readers can hold their legislators accountable,” Carden said, adding the law is probably written broadly enough to give judges the discretion to punish most hate crimes.
Carden said one surprise was the legislature’s decision to add $205 million to the state’s share of expansion of the South Shore Commuter to cover a potential funding gap if the federal government reduces its matching share for transit projects.
“Governor Eric Holcomb has made the South Shore a top priority for his administration. He thinks its key to improving Northwest Indiana — Lake County especially — by getting region residents to those high-paying Chicago jobs and getting people living in Chicago thinking about living in Northwest Indiana.”
The General Assembly also has given the Town of Griffith until November 2020 to complete its efforts to leave Calumet Township for the lower tax rates of North or St. John Township.
The state will increase its educational support by $539 million over the coming two years but angered teachers by leaving the issue of teacher pay raises to local school boards.
The legislature has passed bills to relocate Gary’s casino from Buffington Harbor to a land-based site along the Borman Expressway on the condition that casino owner Spectacle Entertainment give up its second Gary gaming license to downstate Terre Haute and protect casinos in Hammond, East Chicago and Michigan City from a drop in their share of the gaming market.
Some Northwest Indiana residents could see a modest increase in their property taxes under legislation to provide more protection along the Kankakee River on the region’s southern boundary.
The legislature also passed reform legislation to provide more bipartisan and professional administration of future Porter County elections in the wake of last year’s chaos where vote tallies were delayed for days by missing poll workers and mistakes in absentee ballot processing.