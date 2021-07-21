WATCH NOW: Rousing send-off for two teams headed for state tourneys

GARY — Mayor Jerome A. Prince ordered a loud and joyful send-off Wednesday for two Region Senior Little League teams headed to state championship tournaments this week. This is likely the first time the city has sent a girls’ softball team and a Little League baseball team to state finals at the same time, the mayor said.

“This is historic, and it’s exciting to have teams of young men and young women representing Gary and Northwest Indiana,” Prince said, citing a sendoff with a police, fire and general services escort “making lots of noise and getting fans excited.”

“This feels pretty good,” said Kyle Ezell, a shortstop-outfielder for the boys’ team. “I don’t think any of us thought we were going to state. It should be fun.”

Teammate David Collins, who plays several positions, added, “It feels good, especially doing it for the community.”

“It feels really great,” added Caitlyn Walker, an infielder for the girls’ squad. “We’re getting a lot of support from the community, and it feels great to have their backing.”

Walker’s father, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland Walker, is a coach for both teams. “This is how I spend my spring and summer,” he said, adding that both teams “showed a lot of heart and didn’t give up.”