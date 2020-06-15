Indianapolis legislator resigns following arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — A state legislator from Indianapolis resigned his position Monday after being arrested last week.
Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal said his resignation as a state representative was effective immediately, calling his time in office the “greatest honor of my lifetime.”
Forestal was arrested Friday on allegations that he assaulted two sheriff’s deputies while being checked into a hospital. Police reports say Forestal was taken to Eskenazi Hospital early Thursday after officers were called to his home to check on his welfare.
He was jailed on preliminary charges including battery of a public safety official and resisting law enforcement. Forestal also faces charges that he threatened police officers who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving last summer. He announced in February he wouldn’t seek reelection in order to focus on his mental health.
“The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well,” Forestal said in a news release Monday. “I want to thank my family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. We need to work together to shatter the stigma around mental health issues in the State of Indiana and address them with the same treatment and philosophy as physical health issues.”
In 2007, Forestal also pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. The 37-year-old is a former Indianapolis firefighter who was first elected to the Indiana House in 2012.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alexandra Ann Becich
Anthony Russell Mendoza
Armando Ramon Wise Jr.
Arturo Gomez
Arturo Israel Sanchez Jr.
Blake Michael Neyhart
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Christian Leobardo Herbert
Colton Edward Koszczymski
Crystal Rose Fraze
Daniel Jaime
Darrel Wayne Guzman
Eugene Pratchett
Felix Manuel Guzman
Gerard John Cybulski Jr.
Jack D. Rosenthal
Jamal Rogers
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
John Brown Kinser
Jose Mireles-Gonzales
Justin Taylor Smith
Kenyon Orlando Jordan
Michael Calhoun
Nichole Renee Johnson
Patricia Jackson
Rasheed Williams
Robert Scott McClymont
Rodney Allen Vanderplough
Rolanda Denise Rance-Cox
Steven Henry Brigmon Jr.
Thomas Christiano Diaz
Tiffani Coates
Tyron Sherrod Stephens
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!