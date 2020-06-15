You are the owner of this article.
Indianapolis legislator resigns following arrest
Indianapolis legislator resigns following arrest

Indiana Statehouse stock

The legislative, executive and judicial branches of Indiana government are housed in the Statehouse, located in downtown Indianapolis.

 Dan Carden

INDIANAPOLIS — A state legislator from Indianapolis resigned his position Monday after being arrested last week.

Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal said his resignation as a state representative was effective immediately, calling his time in office the “greatest honor of my lifetime.”

Forestal was arrested Friday on allegations that he assaulted two sheriff’s deputies while being checked into a hospital. Police reports say Forestal was taken to Eskenazi Hospital early Thursday after officers were called to his home to check on his welfare.

He was jailed on preliminary charges including battery of a public safety official and resisting law enforcement. Forestal also faces charges that he threatened police officers who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving last summer. He announced in February he wouldn’t seek reelection in order to focus on his mental health.

“The time is long overdue for me to focus on my mental health and get myself well,” Forestal said in a news release Monday. “I want to thank my family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. We need to work together to shatter the stigma around mental health issues in the State of Indiana and address them with the same treatment and philosophy as physical health issues.”

In 2007, Forestal also pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. The 37-year-old is a former Indianapolis firefighter who was first elected to the Indiana House in 2012.

U.S. Senate candidate Luke Messer

