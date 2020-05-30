Indianapolis police fire tear gas to disperse angry crowds

At one point Friday night, Indianapolis police stood in riot gear as groups of protesters moved through clouds of tear gas chanting “I can’t breathe!” and “Black lives matter.”

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a police spokesperson said shots had been fired at a Marion County Sheriff’s Department deputy. That deputy was not injured and did not return fire, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Saturday that three law enforcement officers were injured during the protest and one demonstrator was seriously hurt while kicking in glass. He said a police officer applied a tourniquet and delivered "life-saving care" to the injured protester.

Hogsett urged participants in future protests in the state's capital city to reject violence. He said that he, like many people, “was horrified by the needless killing of George Floyd," and added that he recognizes the anger and frustration “communities of color" have felt for generations because of systemic racism and a lack of liberty and justice.

But the mayor said that although hundreds of city residents peacefully exercised their right to free speech to protest Floyd's death, he was saddened that a smaller group turned violent and damaged businesses and caused injuries.