Man convicted of murder, cannibalism files appeal
Man convicted of murder, cannibalism files appeal

Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has filed a notice of appeal in Clark County.

Appellate attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley — who was found guilty in September of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton — filed an eight-page notice of appeal on Oct. 27. They requested numerous documents and exhibits, including transcripts and accompanying evidence from 42 hearing dates as far back as 2014.

Victoria Casanova, part of the legal team representing Oberhansley in the appeal, told the News and Tribune that the team will review all documents before determining which potential issues to pursue.

Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley to life in prison without parole on Oct. 13 based on a jury recommendation.

The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.

Oberhansley testified that "two Black guys" had been at the victim's home when he arrived around 4 a.m. that day and said they were responsible for Blanton's death. He said they knocked him out and that he awoke when police arrived.

