New commission to address Indiana public health system gaps

Still, the Republican governor said some "good ideas" learned along the way could be implemented, including those related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've got our game plan right now to continue to wok through the pandemic," Holcomb said. "But that's not what this task force is about. This is a long-term look at where we want our state to be decades from now."

The commission will be co-chaired by former state Sen. Luke Kenley, who has spent decades managing complex issues and budgets for the state, and Dr. Judy Monroe, who served as state health commissioner from 2005 to 2010 and now serves as president and CEO of the CDC Foundation.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, who will serve as the commission's secretary, said addressing resources within Indiana's 94 health departments — especially those needed to complete routine tasks — will be key to statewide improvements to public health.

"Some of these departments are simply unable to perform all of these duties that they're required to do by law," Box said. "They're resources are stretched thin in the worst of times, and carrying out these required duties during the pandemic has become a herculean task. They deserve our help."

Appointments to the commission are forthcoming, according to the governor's office. The commission is expected to begin its work in September and provide a report with recommendations within a year.

