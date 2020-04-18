Protesters gather at governor's mansion

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb, urging him to back off and restart the economy.
People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn't as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.
Signs said, "If Holcomb's job is essential, everyone's job is essential!" and "Open Indiana Now!" Another said, "Not here for Trump here for freedom!"
Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.
May 4: Voter registration deadline
May 5: In-person early voting begins
May 21: Deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot
May 22: All driver’s licenses, state identification cards, vehicle registrations and firearms licenses that expired after March 6, 2020 automatically are extended to this date under Executive Order 20-09
June 2: Primary Election Day
July 15: Federal and state income tax returns for 2019 are due
July 10: Last day to pay semi-annual property taxes in all Indiana counties without incurring a late payment penalty
Concerned about COVID-19?
