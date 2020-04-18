You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Protesters gather at governor's mansion
alert urgent

Protesters gather at governor's mansion

Virus Outbreak Indiana

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana Health Commissioner, answers questions about COVID-19 infections and its impact on the state as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb listens during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on March 24.

 Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb, urging him to back off and restart the economy.

People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn't as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.

Signs said, "If Holcomb's job is essential, everyone's job is essential!" and "Open Indiana Now!" Another said, "Not here for Trump here for freedom!"

Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts