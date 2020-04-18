Protesters gather at governor's mansion

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb, urging him to back off and restart the economy.

People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the home in Indianapolis. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn't as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.

Signs said, "If Holcomb's job is essential, everyone's job is essential!" and "Open Indiana Now!" Another said, "Not here for Trump here for freedom!"

Holcomb said a stay-at-home order that expires Monday will be extended to May 1 while he works on a plan to reopen businesses.

