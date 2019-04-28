'Punishing poverty': Is Indiana's child welfare system stacked against the poor?

PORTAGE — The 2-year-old boys came into the house acting like a couple of raccoons.

About the series

After discovering that Indiana investigates families for child abuse and neglect at a higher rate than almost any other state, Times reporter Giles Bruce set out to discover why.

Over the past six months, Bruce dug into state and national child welfare data, interviewed experts on child abuse and neglect, and traveled around the state and country to find out what why so many families are caught up in Indiana's child protective services system, and to learn how to better support them so they raise healthy children.

Bruce produced this project with the help of a data journalism fellowship from the USC Center for Health Journalism. The fellowship provided mentoring on how to find, process and visualize data, as well as financial support.

