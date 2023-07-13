St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard has been appointed the inaugural dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business at Purdue University.

“Dr. Bullard has been an extraordinary leader for our country and will be a transformational leader of Purdue’s Daniels School of Business. His track record has the perfect combination of national impact, scholarly excellence, and innovative leadership through 15 years as president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang in the university's announcement of Bullard's appointment.

Before becoming president in 2008, Bullard served in various roles at the the St. Louis Fed, starting in 1990 as an economist in the research division and later serving as vice president and deputy director of research for monetary analysis. For the last 15 years, Bullard has directed the activities of the Federal Reserve’s Eighth District, which branches into several states, including an extensive portion of southern Indiana. While serving on the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee, Macroeconomic Advisers named Bullard the FOMC's second biggest mover of markets in 2010 behind Chairman Ben Bernanke and the biggest mover of markets in 2011 and 2013.

“I am humbled and beyond thrilled to be asked to lead the Daniels School of Business, named for one of the most influential fiscal leaders of our time,” Bullard said in the university's announcement. “Purdue is known around the world for forward-thinking innovation. I will work to foster that spirit, and I think I can bring some real-world experience to pass on to the next generation of business leaders and innovators. I share Purdue’s vision to build toward the economies of the future, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Bullard has also been appointed as special advisor to the president of the university, reporting to Chiang in that capacity.

The university began an international search for a dean of its renewed business school in December 2022. The Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business was officially launched in February of this year, and shortly after, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation announced a $50 million donation to establish the Bruce White Undergraduate Institute inside the school. The undergraduate institute honors the late Bruce White, founder and chairman of Merrillville-based White Lodging and a former member of the Purdue Board of Trustees. The Bruce White Undergraduate Institute will join the long-standing Krannert Graduate Institute as the "flagship" components of the Daniels School.

Bullard, the longest serving sitting president of a Federal Reserve Bank, has been one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started an aggressive interest-rate-hiking campaign in March 2022 to battle inflation. He will continue in an advisory capacity to the Fed until Aug. 14, though he has recused himself from his role on the central bank's committee that determines the direction of interest rates and other monetary policy.

"It has been both a privilege and an honor to be part of the St. Louis Fed for the last 33 years, including serving as its president for the last 15 years," Bullard said in a statement released by the bank. “This is an outstanding organization with staff in every area of the Bank bringing their passion, integrity and a deep sense of purpose to our mission of promoting a healthy economy and financial stability."

Kathleen O'Neill Paese, vice president and chief operating officer of the St. Louis Fed, has taken over Bullard's post on an interim basis while the bank's board searches for a permanent successor.