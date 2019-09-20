A state lawmaker from Porter County says he plans to introduce a bill to increase the smoking and vaping age in Indiana from 18 to 21.
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, said polling across his district and Indiana as a whole indicates that Hoosiers would be supportive of the idea.
"With the intense scrutiny and recent disclosures about the damage to teenage lungs, I think it very necessary to limit access to vaping products as a public health issue for young people," he stated. "Unfortunately there is no oversight as to what chemicals are actually in vaping products."
He said he has spoken to U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., about the need for increased Food and Drug Administration regulation of e-cigarette products and to increase the smoking age to 21. Young introduced federal legislation earlier this year to make 21 the legal age to purchase tobacco products nationwide.
Aylesworth's announcement comes amid a rash of mysterious vaping-related illnesses that has sickened hundreds of Americans and so far killed eight, including one in Indiana.
He introduced a similar bill last year that included a cigarette tax hike, through the new legislation does not. He believes that fact gives it a better chance of becoming law.
He said that conversations with Gov. Eric Holcomb's staff indicates that the governor's office supports the concept. Aylesworth noted that the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is on board as well.
A state Senate bill to raise the smoking age passed the health committee last year, but died when it failed to receive a hearing by the Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee.
"The cost of smoking is huge when it comes to Medicaid costs, and anything we can to discourage people from taking up the habit ... we should do what we can do," Aylesworth said. "Unfortunately people who are 18 or 19 sometimes aren't mature enough to understand the damage it can do to their body. And they pass their vaping products to people younger than that."
He believes the vaping-related deaths adds an urgency that didn't exist last year.
"I'm very optimistic we can get this job done for the people of the state," he said.