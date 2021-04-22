Reopening Indiana schools did help spread COVID-19, but less than expected, study says

Of course, this information was not available when school leaders were trying to decide how, or even if, to reopen school for in-person instruction last summer and into the fall. But while the state provided some guidance for schools, it came late — after many had reopening plans in place — and did not dictate anything. The decision was almost entirely up to individual school districts.

“The only certain thing was that everyone had strong opinions and there was very little data,” Bosslet said. “We realized it was going to be left to individual school corporations to make the decision for themselves. It was the perfect way to observe what happens.”

So the team reached out to every school district to find out what percentage of their students were learning in person and then matched cases reported out by the state at the county level 28 days later. A county was only included in the study if researchers were able to determine the in-person attendance for at least half of the students in that county. While the team didn’t hear back from all schools, they did hear back from enough to include 73 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Those included represented more than 90% of Hoosier students.