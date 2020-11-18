Report: If Indiana were a country, its COVID-19 mortality rate would be 35th worst in the world

Indiana ranked 35th in the world in per capita COVID-19 deaths last week, according to an analysis performed by the Federation of American Scientists.

With six deaths per million residents, Indiana tied with Argentina and had a lower rate than other Midwestern states, such as Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The fall coronavirus surge has been particularly bad in the Midwest and upper plains states, with North Dakota and South Dakota having the world's highest and third-highest mortality rates, respectively.

Indiana's ranking in the data, which covers the seven-day period ending Nov. 15, comes as the state sees a surge in cases, setting single-day records of reported cases on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday last week.

The high mortality rate may continue or worsen in coming weeks, as public health experts say sharp increases in case numbers are followed a few weeks later by increases in hospitalizations, which are then followed weeks later by increases in deaths.

The increase in hospitalizations is already here: An analysis by the Indianapolis Star found Indiana had more per capita hospitalizations than 42 other states and the District of Columbia. As of Monday, roughly 41 out of every 100,000 Hoosiers were in a hospital fighting COVID-19.