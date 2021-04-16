Sikh community responds to mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility

Reports within the Sikh Community that some of the victims in the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx ground facility were members of the religious group drew an immediate response Friday.

A spokesman for the Sikh Coalition was careful to point out that authorities were still trying to determine whether suspected gunman Brandon Scott Hole was targeting workers because of their religious belief.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that Sikh community members are among those injured and killed by the gunman in Indianapolis last night," coalition Executive Director Satjeet Kaur said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

"Our hearts and prayers are with their families, and we are in touch with community leaders, government and law enforcement officials to learn more. While we don’t yet know the motive or identity of the shooter, we expect that authorities will continue to conduct a full investigation—including the possibility of bias as a factor.”

Shortly after 6 p.m. the Sikh Coalition released another statement, after leaders said they had confirmed members of the community were among those killed.