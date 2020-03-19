St. Joseph County declares emergency, will restrict travel, report states; 17 more coronavirus cases in Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed around Indiana, jumping the state’s total to 56, health officials said Thursday.

Also on Thursday, WNDU.com reported a local disaster emergency has been declared by St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders. "Beginning at 2 p.m. (EDT) Thursday, only essential travel will be allowed. That includes going to and from work, going to the grocery store, picking up prescriptions, visiting a doctor's office, dropping kids off at daycare, picking up food and traveling for emergencies," the news station reported.

The virus causing COVID-19 illnesses has now been identified in 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Eight of the new cases are in Indianapolis, with others confirmed among residents of Howard, Lake, Owen, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Wayne counties.

Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state health commissioner planned a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss the state’s virus response.