St. Joseph County declares emergency, will restrict travel, report states; 17 more coronavirus cases in Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seventeen new coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed around Indiana, jumping the state’s total to 56, health officials said Thursday.
Also on Thursday, WNDU.com reported a local disaster emergency has been declared by St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders. "Beginning at 2 p.m. (EDT) Thursday, only essential travel will be allowed. That includes going to and from work, going to the grocery store, picking up prescriptions, visiting a doctor's office, dropping kids off at daycare, picking up food and traveling for emergencies," the news station reported.
The virus causing COVID-19 illnesses has now been identified in 22 of Indiana’s 92 counties, the Indiana State Department of Health reported. Eight of the new cases are in Indianapolis, with others confirmed among residents of Howard, Lake, Owen, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Wayne counties.
Indiana has recorded two COVID-19 deaths, one each in Marion and Johnson counties.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the state health commissioner planned a Thursday afternoon news conference to discuss the state’s virus response.
All public schools across the state are now closed to students in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus, the governor’s office said Wednesday. At least one district in southeastern Indiana has decided not to resume in-person classes this school year.
Several auto plants and other factories are closing around Indiana as the economic fallout spreads with recommendations of no public gatherings of more than 50 people and Holcomb’s call for restaurants and bars to halt in-person service.
The owners of the two largest hotels in downtown Indianapolis are considering temporary closures a'mid drastic declines in business.
The 1,005-room JW Marriott Indianapolis and other hotels across the country owned by Merrillville-based White Lodging are seeing occupancy rates in the low single digits, company Chairman Bruce White told the Indianapolis Business Journal. The 650-room Indianapolis Marriott Downtown also is considering closing temporarily, the IBJ reported.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
APTOPIX Viruc Outbreak Elections Florida
Election 2020 Illinois Primary
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak-US
Virus Outbreak Hawaii
Photo1
Photo 1
Illinois restaurants impacted by Gov. Pritzker order
Coronavirus Testing
Gymnastics state finals
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus Outbreak NBA Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Big 12 College Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak ACC Basketball
Virus Outbreak Baseball
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Photo4
Photo3
Photo3
Photo2
Photo1
Virus Outbreak Illinois
US--Virus Outbreak-New York
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
APTOPIX Nigeria Virus Outbreak
Britain Virus Outbreak
APTOPIX Italy Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak Iraq
Italy China Outbreak Europe
Virus Outbreak Mideast Palestinians
France Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak New York
Virus Outbreak Taiwan
India Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Gallery
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education.