STARKE COUNTY — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Starke and Pulaski Counties in honor and remembrance of Michael Ray Wilcox, Jr. Wilcox was on shift as an EMT when he was killed in a traffic accident on Aug. 5.

Holcomb requested all government buildings, businesses and residents to comply in Wilcox's honor Flags should be flown from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Loved ones will gather to memorialize Wilcox at 2:30 p.m. at the North Judson-San Pierre Elementary Gymnasium in North Judson. A procession will begin at 2 p.m. Tierney Park in San Pierre.

Starke County police said they responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and learned the ambulance had been travelling eastbound on County Road 800 South with its emergency lights and siren on when a northbound vehicle on County Road 700 East entered the intersection and collided with the side of the ambulance.

A paramedic riding as a passenger in the ambulance was taken to the hospital in serious condition and the other driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Memorial contributions may be made to the San Pierre Volunteer Fire Department or to Starke County EMS.

