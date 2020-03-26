State encourages local schools to offer child care support in closed buildings amid COVID-19 shutdown

The IDOE is now recommending districts partner with local agencies, such as Boys & Girls Clubs and the YMCA, to open school buildings as child care centers that provide supervision in groups of eight children served by no more than two staff members to adhere to social distancing recommendations advising no more than 10 people to meet in one room at a time.

Centers are also advised to provide nursing services and implement daily temperature screenings to allow children entrance to the child care facilities. Any child with a temperature in excess of 100.4 degrees should not be allowed to stay, the IDOE recommends.

School staff should also be checked and screened before entering the school with districts advised not to employ staff members who are considered to have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

The IDOE is now working to identify areas in greatest need of child care services, McCormick said Wednesday.

The Family and Social Services Administration has recommended all child care centers active before school closures began remain open as an essential service to take in those younger students.