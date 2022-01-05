State health commissioner reinfected with COVID-19; Hoosiers urged to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box is recovering at home after becoming reinfected with COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.

Box tested positive through a rapid test on Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic the night before, the state says.

"She also received a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which will be sent for sequencing to determine whether she has been infected with the Omicron strain," according to the IDOH.

"Indiana and much of the nation are experiencing a surge in cases that is testing healthcare systems, due largely to the highly infectious Omicron variant," the announcement says. "On Tuesday, the state reported 8,533 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent."

"Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is one of an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough case since Jan. 18, 2021," the state says.