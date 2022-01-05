State health commissioner reinfected with COVID-19; Hoosiers urged to get vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box is recovering at home after becoming reinfected with COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday morning.
Box tested positive through a rapid test on Tuesday morning after becoming symptomatic the night before, the state says.
"She also received a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which will be sent for sequencing to determine whether she has been infected with the Omicron strain," according to the IDOH.
"Indiana and much of the nation are experiencing a surge in cases that is testing healthcare systems, due largely to the highly infectious Omicron variant," the announcement says. "On Tuesday, the state reported 8,533 new cases and a seven-day positivity rate of 20.5 percent."
"Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is one of an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough case since Jan. 18, 2021," the state says.
Box was reportedly experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat and is isolating at home. She will follow the isolation guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for her to isolate for five full days and allow her to return to work fully masked on the sixth day if her symptoms are improving.
Box had previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020, state officials said.
"An estimated 15,000 Hoosiers have become reinfected with COVID-19," the announcement reads. "The CDC says some reinfections are expected and is studying the frequency of such cases. Individuals who have previously had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated to prevent serious illness that can lead to hospitalization or death."
"COVID-19 can be spread even by people who show no symptoms," state health officials said. "Hoosiers can take steps to protect themselves and others during this surge, such as wearing surgical masks or KN95s when in public, staying home when sick, getting tested, getting vaccinated and receiving a booster when eligible."
Hoosiers aged 5 and older can get vaccinated. To find a vaccine clinic or schedule an appointment for a first, second or booster dose, visit ourshot.in.gov.